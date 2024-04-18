Zelenskyy reports positive developments in weapons production, particularly appreciating drones and munitions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on 18 April to discuss frontline results, weapon supplies, and the aftermath of Russian strikes.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 18 April

Quote: "First, a conference call with key reports. The Commander-in-Chief [Oleksandr Syrskyi] reported on the front line, our operations and results. The Minister of Defence reported on the supply of weapons, equipment and communication with [our] partners. There have been important results in terms of our domestic defence production: in particular, we’ve managed to increase the number of Bohdana howitzers we produce to 10 per month.

Advertisement:

This is a good result. In general, there are positive aspects in arms production. We particularly appreciate everything related to the production of drones and shells. I am always grateful to every company and every manufacturer that provides our Defence and Security Forces with everything they need."

Details: There were also discussions on dealing with the consequences of Russian strikes in the regions and the overall security situation. In addition, there were reports on people's access to Ukrainian television signals and blocking Russian propaganda. Zelenskyy said Ukrainian technical developments should help with this.

Quote: "It is worth remembering that Russian propaganda is invariably followed by, at the very least, destabilisation and, at worst, an attempted occupation. At all levels, we and our partners must work together to counteract it. And I thank everyone in the world – all leaders, all public figures, all politicians – who take seriously the need to protect people from disinformation and all other Russian destabilising influences."

Support UP or become our patron!