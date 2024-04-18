All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy reports positive developments in weapons production, particularly appreciating drones and munitions

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 18 April 2024, 20:45
Zelenskyy reports positive developments in weapons production, particularly appreciating drones and munitions
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on 18 April to discuss frontline results, weapon supplies, and the aftermath of Russian strikes.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 18 April 

Quote: "First, a conference call with key reports. The Commander-in-Chief [Oleksandr Syrskyi] reported on the front line, our operations and results. The Minister of Defence reported on the supply of weapons, equipment and communication with [our] partners. There have been important results in terms of our domestic defence production: in particular, we’ve managed to increase the number of Bohdana howitzers we produce to 10 per month. 

Advertisement:

This is a good result. In general, there are positive aspects in arms production. We particularly appreciate everything related to the production of drones and shells. I am always grateful to every company and every manufacturer that provides our Defence and Security Forces with everything they need."

Details: There were also discussions on dealing with the consequences of Russian strikes in the regions and the overall security situation. In addition, there were reports on people's access to Ukrainian television signals and blocking Russian propaganda. Zelenskyy said Ukrainian technical developments should help with this.

Quote: "It is worth remembering that Russian propaganda is invariably followed by, at the very least, destabilisation and, at worst, an attempted occupation. At all levels, we and our partners must work together to counteract it. And I thank everyone in the world – all leaders, all public figures, all politicians – who take seriously the need to protect people from disinformation and all other Russian destabilising influences."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyyweapons
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy awards Order of Merit to Alain Delon – video
Pole detained for proposing to assist Russian secret services in assassination attempt on Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to issue 10 Bohdana howitzers for first time, more coming in May
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: