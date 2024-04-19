Russian attacks kill 4 people in Donetsk Oblast

Four people have been killed in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian attacks over the past day.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Pokrovsk district. Four people have been killed in the southern part of the district, including two in Krasnohorivka, one in Ocheretyne and one in Selydove."

Details: Filashkin reported that the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts were also under Russian fire. In total, Russian forces attacked populated areas in Donetsk Oblast 18 times over the day. Private houses, non-residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

