All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attacks kill 4 people in Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 19 April 2024, 10:39
Russian attacks kill 4 people in Donetsk Oblast
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Four people have been killed in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian attacks over the past day.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Pokrovsk district. Four people have been killed in the southern part of the district, including two in Krasnohorivka, one in Ocheretyne and one in Selydove."

Advertisement:

Details: Filashkin reported that the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts were also under Russian fire. In total, Russian forces attacked populated areas in Donetsk Oblast 18 times over the day. Private houses, non-residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court confiscates 5 planes, flats and a tourist boat from Russia-appointed head of Zaporizhzhia

US State Department cites Ukraine's national newscast in human rights violations report

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians shell Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing man
Russians try to capture Chasiv Yar
Russians attack Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with missiles, killing woman – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
15:54
Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence
15:31
"Village that no longer exists": photographers show video from bombed Krynky on Kherson Oblast's left bank – video
15:17
EXPLAINERAmbassador discusses US aid and American attitudes towards strikes on Crimea and Russia
15:08
EU "takes note of" Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's decision on consular services for men liable for military service
14:52
Russia to supply China with gas by almost 30% cheaper than European consumers by 2027 – Bloomberg
14:46
88-year-old man flees from Russian-occupied settlement in Donetsk Oblast on his own
14:40
Railway tanks on fire in occupied Simferopol – video, photo
14:09
European Commission disburses €1.5bn macro-finance tranche to Ukraine
14:09
Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church
13:34
Russian media state Russian Deputy Defence Minister suspected of high treason
All News
Advertisement: