Details emerge of new sanctions package against Russia

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 19 April 2024, 19:35
Details emerge of new sanctions package against Russia
EU flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union has commenced work on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: a European official in a comment to the dpa news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official explained that the new package will include measures against individuals and organisations that help circumvent existing EU sanctions against Russia.

The EU diplomat said the restrictions would target oil tankers or the "shadow fleet" that transport Russian oil despite sanctions prohibiting such actions.

The assets of these individuals and organisations will also be frozen.

Background: Earlier, Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice President of the European Commission, confirmed that the EU has started work on the next (14th) package of sanctions against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On 23 February, the EU Council adopted the 13th sanctions package against Russia and those responsible for the continuation of the war against Ukraine or who provide significant support for Russia's military efforts.

Subjects: sanctionsRussiaEU
