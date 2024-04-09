EU works on 14th sanctions package against Russia

Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice President of the European Commission, has confirmed that the EU started working on the next 14th sanctions package against Russia due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Dombrovskis on 9 April at the event of the group of Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, as reported by European Pravda

Dombrovskis predicted that the 14th EU sanctions package against Russia must be approved in the spring.

"It is likely to include an extensive list of restrictive measures with a strong anti-circumvention angle – in the maritime sector, for example, as Russia continues to try and violate the price cap for its oil exports," he added.

He added that the Commission was studying ways of countering the evasion of sanctions using front companies of Western countries that operate outside Europe.

"We will continue to put pressure on Russia and on those who support it on the battlefield, wherever they are. We will continue going after Putin's cronies. And we will continue to go after those helping Russia to circumvent sanctions or replenish its war arsenal," Dombrovskis stressed.

Background: On 23 February, the EU Council adopted the 13th sanctions package against Russia and those responsible for the continuation of the war against Ukraine, as well as against those who strongly support Russia’s military efforts.

