Protests against law on "foreign agents" continue in Tbilisi – photo

Protests against law on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi. Photo: Sova

The protests against the notorious law "On the transparency of foreign influence" has resumed in Tbilisi, capital of Georgia, on 19 April.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Sova

Details: The protest action is held near the building of the Georgian Parliament.

Students with posters with captions "Dream is killing our dream" gathered near the building [Georgian Dream is the ruling party of Georgia – ed.].

In addition to this, the participants marched from the building of the Parliament to the Public Service Hall in Tbilisi.

The protesters stated that the protest next to the Public Service Hall is symbolic since in case the bill is adopted, this institution will become the body which will conduct monitoring to detect the agents of foreign influence.

Background:

Despite opposition from the West and civil society, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze insists that the shameful law will be passed in full.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili stated that she would veto the scandalous bill, but acknowledged that it would most likely be overturned by the parliament.

In recent days, massive protests against the "foreign agents" bill have been taking place in Tbilisi. More than a dozen people were detained following protests on 15-16 April.

