Families of Ukrainian defenders gathered near US Embassy in Kyiv ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – photos

Families of prisoners of war and missing Ukrainian defenders came to the American embassy in Kyiv on Friday to remind the embassy employees of the price Ukraine is paying to keep its own territory and defend its independence.

Details: Around 100 people gathered in the park opposite the entrance to the United States Embassy.

Protesters are calling on President Donald Trump, "who has taken on the role of peacemaker", to raise the issue of an all-for-all prisoner swap during negotiations instead of discussing "the exchange of Ukrainian territories".

Demonstrators are demanding the release of all prisoners of war – both those confirmed and unconfirmed by the Red Cross, those unlawfully convicted on fabricated charges, and those declared "terrorists" in Russia.

Those present are holding photo portraits of prisoners of war, Ukrainian flags and banners bearing the names of combat units.

Posters in the hands of women and children bear inscriptions in English: "Nothing About Ukraine Without Ukraine", "All-for-all prisoner swap without exceptions".

"The USA has taken on the role of peacemaker, and now it is time to prove this through action: the road to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine and at its expense," said one of the organisers of the demonstration.

Motorists passing by are supporting the protesters with honks.

