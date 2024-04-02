Ukraine allocates another US$142.3 million for fortifications construction

The government has allocated an additional UAH 5.6 billion (approx. US$142.3 million) for the construction of fortifications in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, at a governmental meeting

Quote: "This year, the government has already set aside UAH 20 billion to build reliable fortifications. Today, we added another UAH 5.6 billion," Shmyhal said.

The figure includes UAH 1.1 billion (approx. US$27.9 million) for the construction of fortifications in Donetsk Oblast, more than UAH 1 billion (approx. US$25.4 million) for Zaporizhzhia Oblast, UAH 1.5 billion (approx. US$38.1 million) for Sumy Oblast, and UAH 300 (approx. US$7.6 million) and 400 million (approx. US$10.1 million) for Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, respectively.

Background:

Since the beginning of the year, UAH 20 billion (about US$524 million) was allocated from the state budget's reserve fund for the construction of fortifications. Other sources of funding contributed an additional UAH 10.7 billion (US$280.5 million).

