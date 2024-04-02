All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 18:13
Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study
Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Ukrainian government has decided to allow some male students to travel abroad to participate in academic mobility programmes. Previously, they were deprived of this right due to martial law.

Source: Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine 

Details: "Academic mobility programmes are, to some extent, a fresh breath of air for both students and universities. For students, it is an opportunity to temporarily travel abroad for study or internship to gain new knowledge and experience. For universities, it is also a way to strengthen partnerships with foreign institutions," Lisovyi explains.

Advertisement:

He said that the government's decision applies only to students aged 18 to 22 who are studying for a full-time bachelor's degree (or a master's degree in medicine, pharmacy or veterinary medicine).

In order to cross the border to study in academic mobility programmes, a person must have the following documents:

  • a digital student ID; 
  • a referral from the educational institution;
  • a certified copy of the agreement with a foreign university on admission to the academic mobility programme;
  • a document from a military enlistment office.

The Ministry of Education and Science will not issue any special permits.

Oksen Lisovyi also noted that male students would be able to participate in academic mobility programmes for one semester.

Background:

  • Earlier, the parliamentary committee kept the deferral for postgraduate students in the draft law on mobilisation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: