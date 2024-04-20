All Sections
Russia loses another 750 soldiers

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 April 2024, 08:22
Russia loses another 750 soldiers
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 750 soldiers, about 50 vehicles and 30 UAVs over the past 24 hours. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 458,580 (+750) military personnel;
  • 7,213 (+8) tanks;
  • 13,873 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,678 (+20) artillery systems;
  • 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 763 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 348 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,341 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,109 (+13) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0)  ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 15,717 (+46) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,918 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

