Russia loses another 750 soldiers
Saturday, 20 April 2024, 08:22
Russia has lost 750 soldiers, about 50 vehicles and 30 UAVs over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 458,580 (+750) military personnel;
- 7,213 (+8) tanks;
- 13,873 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,678 (+20) artillery systems;
- 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 763 (+1) air defence systems;
- 348 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,341 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,109 (+13) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,717 (+46) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,918 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!