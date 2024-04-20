Russia loses another 750 soldiers

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 750 soldiers, about 50 vehicles and 30 UAVs over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

458,580 (+750) military personnel;

7,213 (+8) tanks;

13,873 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

11,678 (+20) artillery systems;

1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

763 (+1) air defence systems;

348 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,341 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,109 (+13) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,717 (+46) vehicles and tankers;

1,918 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

