Russian forces hit a nine-storey residential building and a private house in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one civilian and wounding another one.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is noted that a 60-year-old woman was injured.

Advertisement:

Also, a 50-year-old civilian man was killed right away as a result of a strike on a private house.

Support UP or become our patron!