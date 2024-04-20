Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo

The Lithuanian Defence Ministry said on 20 April that Ukraine obtained another shipment of Lithuanian military aid.

Source: Lithuanian Defence Ministry on X

Details: The Lithuanian authority said that the shipment has reached Ukraine.

"We delivered a disassembled light attack aircraft L-39ZA Albatros to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry’s post on X said.

🇱🇹🇺🇦Today, another shipment of Lithuanian military aid reached Ukraine. We delivered a disassembled light attack aircraft L-39ZA "Albatros" to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. L-39ZA "Albatros" was used in @LTU_Army to train fighter control officers, ensuring pilots' combat readiness. pic.twitter.com/sS3STsu8N2 — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) April 20, 2024

The post also explained that the Lithuanian army had used the L-39 jet "to train fighter control officers, ensuring pilots’ combat readiness".

Background:

On 17 April, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said he was worried about the fact that Western countries were diverting their attention away from Ukraine.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities.

