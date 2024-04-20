All Sections
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo

Saturday, 20 April 2024, 19:37

The Lithuanian Defence Ministry said on 20 April that Ukraine obtained another shipment of Lithuanian military aid.

Source: Lithuanian Defence Ministry on X

Details: The Lithuanian authority said that the shipment has reached Ukraine.

"We delivered a disassembled light attack aircraft L-39ZA Albatros to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry’s post on X said.

The post also explained that the Lithuanian army had used the L-39 jet "to train fighter control officers, ensuring pilots’ combat readiness".

Background:

  • On 17 April, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said he was worried about the fact that Western countries were diverting their attention away from Ukraine.
  • Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities.

