Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
The Lithuanian Defence Ministry said on 20 April that Ukraine obtained another shipment of Lithuanian military aid.
Source: Lithuanian Defence Ministry on X
Details: The Lithuanian authority said that the shipment has reached Ukraine.
"We delivered a disassembled light attack aircraft L-39ZA Albatros to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry’s post on X said.
The post also explained that the Lithuanian army had used the L-39 jet "to train fighter control officers, ensuring pilots’ combat readiness".
Background:
- On 17 April, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said he was worried about the fact that Western countries were diverting their attention away from Ukraine.
- Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities.
