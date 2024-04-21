All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk qualifies for World Cup final in rhythmic gymnastics

Sunday, 21 April 2024, 02:02
Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk qualifies for World Cup final in rhythmic gymnastics
Ukrainian athlete Taisiia Onofriichuk. Photo: Ukrainian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation

Ukrainian athlete Taisiia Onofriichuk has qualified for the final of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Source: Champion, a sport-related news outlet, citing the Base of Ukrainian Sports news outlet

Details: Following the results of two competitive qualifying days, Onofriichuk qualified for three finals: with ball, clubs and ribbon.

Advertisement:

Taisiia took 4th place in the all-around (130.350). Another Ukrainian, Polina Horodnycha, rounded out the top twenty (120.00).

It was also reported that the Ukrainian team took 7th place in the group all-around (66.300), earning them a place in two finals – with five hoops and with three ribbons and two balls.

The World Cup finals will take place on 21 April, starting at 11:00 Kyiv time.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
15:39
"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump
All News
Advertisement: