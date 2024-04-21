All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack 10 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 April 2024, 10:55
Russian forces attack 10 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours
Infographic: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Russian troops struck the territory of 10 Ukrainian oblasts on 20 April, leaving civilians dead.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Details: Russia used various types of weapons, including mortars, tanks, tubed artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, air defence missile systems, strategic and tactical missile systems, UAVs and tactical aircraft.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian military reported that 138 settlements and 157 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine had been attacked.

Russian attacks resulted in civilian fatalities and injuries, and information about the number of casualties is being gathered.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: attack
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
attack
Russians strike gas pipeline and agricultural business in Kherson Oblast
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery
Russian forces launch 38 air-dropped mines on community in Sumy Oblast, injure local resident in another
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: