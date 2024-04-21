Russian forces attack 10 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours

Russian troops struck the territory of 10 Ukrainian oblasts on 20 April, leaving civilians dead.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Details: Russia used various types of weapons, including mortars, tanks, tubed artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, air defence missile systems, strategic and tactical missile systems, UAVs and tactical aircraft.

The Ukrainian military reported that 138 settlements and 157 infrastructure facilities in Ukraine had been attacked.

Russian attacks resulted in civilian fatalities and injuries, and information about the number of casualties is being gathered.

