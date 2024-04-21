Several of Kherson's districts suffer Russian bombardments

The Russian military opened fire on various residential districts in Kherson on the morning of 21 April.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram

Details: Shells struck an apartment block and cars parked nearby in the Korabelnyi district, the OMA reports. The wreckage caused significant damage to a medical facility.

An 81-year-old woman was hurt in the attack on the Dniprovskyi district. The Russians struck her apartment block.

The woman was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and a severe brain injury, as well as concussion.

