Several of Kherson's districts suffer Russian bombardments
Sunday, 21 April 2024, 11:25
The Russian military opened fire on various residential districts in Kherson on the morning of 21 April.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram
Details: Shells struck an apartment block and cars parked nearby in the Korabelnyi district, the OMA reports. The wreckage caused significant damage to a medical facility.
An 81-year-old woman was hurt in the attack on the Dniprovskyi district. The Russians struck her apartment block.
The woman was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and a severe brain injury, as well as concussion.
