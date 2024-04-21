All Sections
Germany may give Ukraine equipment from closed thermal power plant

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 21 April 2024, 14:09
Germany may give Ukraine equipment from closed thermal power plant
Electric power lines near of Ladyzhynskaya thermal power plant in the city of Ladyzhin, Vinnytsia Oblast. Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Germany extended an invitation to Ukraine to see its closed energy facilities which might have equipment that Ukraine needs.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast, writes Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We are collaborating closely with our Lithuanian friends. Our teams of specialists in Lithuania investigate whether equipment from outdated thermal plants might be used for restoration and repair in Ukraine. It is not only Lithuania. Recently, the Vice Chancellor of Germany, Robert Habeck, promised to look at the closed German facilities, which can also be used," Halushchenko stated. 

He stated that if it is declared today that the Ukrainian government must order certain equipment and put it into production, it is a given fact that Ukraine won't get it this winter.

"Therefore, I, along with my colleagues and partners, emphasise that we need to get as much as possible from what is available. It can be new, used, even if it requires certain repairs – we shall carry them out so that it works in the winter and we can increase [Ukraine’s power output – ed.]," Halushchenko added. 

The minister noted that Ukraine's partners provide consistent support.

"That is, the first is the equipment, while the second is an energy fund to assist Ukraine. Several states, like Denmark, have already launched steps to increase their payments to this fund. Other states have launched programmes, which will be disclosed shortly. Significant amounts will flow to Ukraine's energy support fund, which we may use immediately," the minister concluded. 

Lithuania announced in early April that it will be transferring thermal power plant equipment to Ukraine.

Following Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the European Union provided 167 generators as emergency relief.

