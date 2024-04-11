All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania to send Ukraine equipment from its own power plants

Economichna PravdaThursday, 11 April 2024, 20:18
Lithuania to send Ukraine equipment from its own power plants
Smoke rises over the site of a missile attack by the Russian troops on the CHP in Desnianskyi district of the capital, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuania is to send Ukraine equipment from the Vilnius Thermal Power Plant (TPP), as well as some equipment from the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), to repair damaged energy infrastructure.

Source: Dainius Kreivys, Lithuanian Energy Minister, as reported by lrt.lt 

Details: The Lithuanian authorities will send equipment from the now-inactive Vilnius TPP, as well as some of the equipment from the Ignalina NPP and energy company warehouses. A 30-kilowatt transformer will also be shipped to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Vilnius TPP has not been operational since 2016, but its equipment is used to do preventive maintenance and test devices in accordance with planned schedules, the Lithuanians said.

"We will give them everything they need. 80% of the network in Kharkiv has been destroyed, both heat and electricity. Unless we help, the Ukrainians will be unable to restore the network by winter, and things will be extremely difficult," Kreivys said.

Background: 

  • Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defence systems to protect energy facilities from missile attacks by Russia, in order to prevent power outages in the summer when electricity consumption approaches winter peak levels. 
  • Ukrainians are likely to face power outages and consumption restrictions during the summer
  • Lithuania is ready to deliver equipment for the restoration and repair of Ukraine's energy facilities.
  • Lithuania’s Energy Ministry has proposed dismantling its decommissioned thermal power plants for spare parts and transferring the equipment for the needs of the Ukrainian energy system.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: