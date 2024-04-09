All Sections
EU urgently sends 167 generators to Ukraine

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 13:10
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union has sent emergency aid to Ukraine in the form of 167 generators following the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Source: a press release by the European Commission, reported by European Pravda

Detail: Austria, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands offered 157 power generators of various capacities through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, while the EU provided 10 high-capacity power generators from its own stocks worth €3.57 million. The aid is on its way to Ukraine.

"Each of these [10] powerful 1MW generators has the capacity to supply electricity to a medium-sized hospital under emergency conditions," the statement said.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said that Russia's plan to plunge Ukraine into darkness will not succeed, because "the EU is working around the clock to sustain power supply in Ukraine".

"This underscores the importance of preparedness in efficient crisis response. I also thank Austria, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands for their immediate offers of generators to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," he added.

It is also noted that the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities on the ground to provide further assistance if necessary.

Background:

  • It was reported earlier that the Danish government allocated DKK 40 million (over €5 million) to restore the Ukrainian energy system after large-scale Russian attacks on infrastructure.
  • Last week, it was reported that Lithuania would provide Ukraine with equipment for thermal power plants.
  • Prior to that, the United States donated more than 100 generators and 13 pieces of equipment for emergency services to a number of Ukrainian oblasts.

