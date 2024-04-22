Corteva will test soils for toxic metals in war-affected regions

The international agricultural research company Corteva Agriscience will conduct soil testing in war-affected regions of Ukraine to determine the presence of toxic metals resulting from bomb, missile or artillery explosions.

Source: Corteva Agriscience

Details: Soil from farms will be tested at Corteva's state-of-the-art certified laboratory in Gadesco, Italy.

Quote: "Military actions can potentially lead to soil contamination with carcinogenic residues at hazardous levels, so it is important to assess the condition and suitability of fields for agriculture. The soil will be tested for potential contamination with heavy metals (arsenic, iron, lead, manganese, mercury and nickel) as well as for the presence of essential nutrients (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, etc.)," the statement reads.

The initiative is being carried out with the support of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

It is noted that, as a result of the testing, farmers will receive information about the soil’s composition and its suitability for agriculture. Additionally, farmers will receive recommendations on measures that can be taken to improve soil condition, including the need for additional application of nutrients to achieve planned yields. Farmers will receive this information approximately one month after sending the samples.

"The government states that up to 25% of Ukrainian land has been affected by the war. The potential threat to Ukraine's soils could pose serious risks for the future of agriculture in the country and its contribution to global food security," said Oleksandr Dmytriev, Corteva Agriscience’s Country Manager for Ukraine.

Farmers who wish to participate can order soil analysis through the Soil Test mobile app, available from the App Store and Google Play.

