Russians attack Kherson in the morning, injuring 2 people

The Russians attacked residential areas in the Dniprovskyi and Korabelnyi districts of Kherson on the morning of 22 April, resulting in a 63-year-old man being injured.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians attacked Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank at around 10:30. A 44-year-old woman was injured as a result of this attack in the Dniprovskyi district of the city."

Details: It was reported that the woman had been taken to hospital in a moderate condition. She was diagnosed with concussion, mine-blast injuries, closed cranial trauma, and a shrapnel wound to the left thigh. It is noted that at the time of the Russian attack, the woman was on the street.

Also in the morning, the Russian army struck residential areas in the Dniprovskyi and Korabelnyi districts of the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. Mrochko said that a 63-year-old man had been injured as a result of the shelling of the Korabelnyi district. He was taken to hospital with concussion, mine-blast and closed cranial injuries.

In addition, the Russians caused damage to residential buildings. Several of them caught fire, but the fires have been extinguished.

