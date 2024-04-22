All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kherson in the morning, injuring 2 people

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 22 April 2024, 10:52
Russians attack Kherson in the morning, injuring 2 people
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked residential areas in the Dniprovskyi and Korabelnyi districts of Kherson on the morning of 22 April, resulting in a 63-year-old man being injured.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians attacked Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank at around 10:30. A 44-year-old woman was injured as a result of this attack in the Dniprovskyi district of the city."

Advertisement:

Details: It was reported that the woman had been taken to hospital in a moderate condition. She was diagnosed with concussion, mine-blast injuries, closed cranial trauma, and a shrapnel wound to the left thigh. It is noted that at the time of the Russian attack, the woman was on the street.

Also in the morning, the Russian army struck residential areas in the Dniprovskyi and Korabelnyi districts of the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. Mrochko said that a 63-year-old man had been injured as a result of the shelling of the Korabelnyi district. He was taken to hospital with concussion, mine-blast and closed cranial injuries.

In addition, the Russians caused damage to residential buildings. Several of them caught fire, but the fires have been extinguished.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khersonattack
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Kherson
Several of Kherson's districts suffer Russian bombardments
Elderly woman killed in Russian attack on outskirts of Kherson
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: