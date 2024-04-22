All Sections
Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast receives another 54 generators of various capacities amid Russian attacks

Monday, 22 April 2024, 11:25
Photo: Ihor Taburets on Facebook

Ukraine’s Cherkasy Oblast has delivered 54 generators and 4 charging stations to Kharkiv Oblast, which is suffering from Russian bombardments.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "We have delivered a cargo of support to Kharkiv residents from our oblast – everything that will increase their resilience. A total of 54 generators of various capacities and 4 charging stations. We also delivered power banks, petrol, and construction film."  

Background:

