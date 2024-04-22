Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast receives another 54 generators of various capacities amid Russian attacks

Ukraine’s Cherkasy Oblast has delivered 54 generators and 4 charging stations to Kharkiv Oblast, which is suffering from Russian bombardments.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "We have delivered a cargo of support to Kharkiv residents from our oblast – everything that will increase their resilience. A total of 54 generators of various capacities and 4 charging stations. We also delivered power banks, petrol, and construction film."

Background:

Kharkiv Oblast has received 724 generators of various capacities and power equipment from international donors.

A Russian attack on 22 March destroyed Zmiivka Thermal Power Plant, which is the largest power plant in Kharkiv Oblast and one of the largest in Ukraine.

More than US$10 billion is needed to reconstruct everything that Russia has damaged in Kharkiv.

