Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast receives another 54 generators of various capacities amid Russian attacks
Monday, 22 April 2024, 11:25
Ukraine’s Cherkasy Oblast has delivered 54 generators and 4 charging stations to Kharkiv Oblast, which is suffering from Russian bombardments.
Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "We have delivered a cargo of support to Kharkiv residents from our oblast – everything that will increase their resilience. A total of 54 generators of various capacities and 4 charging stations. We also delivered power banks, petrol, and construction film."
Background:
- Kharkiv Oblast has received 724 generators of various capacities and power equipment from international donors.
- A Russian attack on 22 March destroyed Zmiivka Thermal Power Plant, which is the largest power plant in Kharkiv Oblast and one of the largest in Ukraine.
- More than US$10 billion is needed to reconstruct everything that Russia has damaged in Kharkiv.
