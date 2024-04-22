All Sections
Russian attacks on Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant cause nearly US$24.65 million in land damage

Monday, 22 April 2024, 10:55
Russian attacks on Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant cause nearly US$24.65 million in land damage
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Land resources at the Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant (TPP) have suffered damage amounting to over UAH 986 million (approx. US$24.65 million), with an additional UAH 1 million (US$25,000) in damage inflicted on the surrounding environment as a result of Russian attacks.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The State Environmental Inspection in Donetsk Oblast has calculated the damage caused by the pollution of land resources at the Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant as a result of armed aggression and hostilities during the state of war. The amount of damage inflicted on the land resources at the Kurakhove TPP exceeds UAH 986 million," the statement reads.

The inspection also included 10 calculations of damage caused by air pollution. As a result of pollution caused by hostilities, the total amount of damage inflicted on the environment exceeds UAH 1 million.

Background:

  • The approximate damage to water resources due to Russian missile strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant is UAH 159,300 (US$3,982).

Advertisement: