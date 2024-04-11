All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: Zaporizhzhia authorities assess damage to water resources

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 19:48
Russian attack on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: Zaporizhzhia authorities assess damage to water resources
Damaged Dnipro hydroelectric power plant. Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

Russian missiles hitting the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP) have caused estimated damage to water resources of UAH 159,300 (roughly US$4,000).

Source: press service of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: "A missile hit the turbine hall building, causing approximately half a tonne of oil products to leak into the Dnipro River. The State Ecological Inspectorate recorded soil contamination and oil stains," the statement said.

Advertisement:

To clean up the pollution, 480 litres of sorbent were scattered over an area of 5,000 sq. m in the areas with foam buildup and oil slicks.

Water quality deviations from the standards regarding colour, pH and chemical oxygen consumption were also recorded. No fish kill has been observed.

Background: Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's largest hydropower generating company, reported two direct hits to the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, HPP-1 and HPP-2. It is not yet known whether it will be possible to restore the latter because it was seriously damaged.

Later, it became known that Russian missiles hit Dnipro HPP eight times.

The Russian attack on the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia on the night of 21-22 March caused oil products to leak into the Dnipro River.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: