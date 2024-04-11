Russian attack on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: Zaporizhzhia authorities assess damage to water resources

Russian missiles hitting the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP) have caused estimated damage to water resources of UAH 159,300 (roughly US$4,000).

Source: press service of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: "A missile hit the turbine hall building, causing approximately half a tonne of oil products to leak into the Dnipro River. The State Ecological Inspectorate recorded soil contamination and oil stains," the statement said.

To clean up the pollution, 480 litres of sorbent were scattered over an area of 5,000 sq. m in the areas with foam buildup and oil slicks.

Water quality deviations from the standards regarding colour, pH and chemical oxygen consumption were also recorded. No fish kill has been observed.

Background: Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's largest hydropower generating company, reported two direct hits to the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, HPP-1 and HPP-2. It is not yet known whether it will be possible to restore the latter because it was seriously damaged.

Later, it became known that Russian missiles hit Dnipro HPP eight times.

The Russian attack on the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia on the night of 21-22 March caused oil products to leak into the Dnipro River.

