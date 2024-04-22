Next EU sanctions package to target Russian shadow oil fleet

The new EU sanctions package against Russia will impose limits on the shadow fleet of tankers delivering Russian oil.

Source: Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, as reported by Reuters

Details: On the eve of the EU foreign ministers' conference in Luxembourg, Billstrom stated that the new, 14th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation will include extra measures against a fleet of tankers that circumvent sanctions and transport Russian oil.

"We will see to it that we both include an import ban on liquefied natural gas as well as measures to curb the Russian shadow fleet," Billstrom said.

According to Reuters, the new sanctions package is still in its early stages of development and will not be ratified during the conference in Luxembourg.

Background:

As US sanctions against Russia tightened, previously unknown new oil dealers emerged in the crude oil trade between Russia and India, delivering Russian oil to the Asian country.

Since early October, the United States has strengthened restrictions on a large fleet of tankers carrying Russian oil; as a result, dozens of sanctioned tankers have been idle.

Three tankers carrying Sokol, the Russian oil, are in Indian ports, with one being on its way there, indicating that trading of Sokol products has resumed despite US sanctions.

