Polish farmers end Yahodyn checkpoint blockade that has gone on since early February

Polish protesters have lifted the blockade at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, which had been in place since 9 February.

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) on 22 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "The Border Guard of the Republic of Poland has reported that the protest by Polish farmers in front of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint, which had been ongoing since 9 February, ended at 13:00 today. The registration and passage of lorries in both directions is proceeding as normal," Ukrainian border guards said.

Background:

On the morning of 22 April, the SBGS reported that two checkpoints – Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska – were blockaded by Polish protesters. Now only Rava-Ruska remains blocked.

Polish farmers stopped blocking Ukrainian lorries at the Shehyni-Medyka and Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoints on Saturday.

On 18 April, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged Polish farmers to stop blocking the border with Ukraine, stressing that Ukraine is currently going through extremely difficult times.

