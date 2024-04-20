All Sections
Polish protesters end blockade of two checkpoints on border with Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 20 April 2024, 10:18
Polish protesters end blockade of two checkpoints on border with Ukraine
Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The movement of Ukrainian lorries at the Shehyni-Medyka and Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoints on the border with Poland has resumed.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The Border Guard of the Republic of Poland informed Ukrainian border guards that the protest in front of the Shehyni-Medyka and Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoints had ended on 20 April, after 09:00 Kyiv time.

The registration and passage of lorries across the border in both directions are being carried out as usual.

The State Border Guard Service said more than 1,700 lorries are currently waiting to enter Ukraine at these checkpoints.

Drivers and hauliers are asked to consider this information when planning international transport and to monitor the status of checkpoints on the official resources of the State Border Guard Service.

Demchenko said that as of the morning of 20 April, two checkpoints remained blocked for Ukrainian lorries: Yahodyn-Dorohusk and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne.

At these two checkpoints, Polish farmers are not allowing lorries to enter Poland at all and are only allowing a certain number to cross into Ukraine. In total, approximately 650 lorries are currently in queues in Poland opposite these checkpoints.

Subjects: siegePolandState Border Guard Service
