Polish PM calls on farmers to stop blockade of Ukraine's border

Friday, 19 April 2024, 08:14
Polish PM calls on farmers to stop blockade of Ukraine's border
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called on Polish farmers to stop blocking the border with Ukraine.

Source: Polskie Radio, citing Tusk after the summit of the European Council in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk stated that Ukraine is in a tough situation after the recent series of Russian strikes and the near future may be decisive for the fate of this war. 

Quote: "I want to appeal to everyone in Poland without exception [and ask] not to do anything that could harm Ukraine... We must make decisions that will protect the Polish border and border crossings." 

More details: Tusk emphasised that the Polish government cannot allow the blocking of crossings, regardless of the justification the protests have.

"We cannot harm Ukraine in any way at a time when the fate of the war is being decided," Tusk pointed out. 

He mentioned that border crossings, according to the government's latest decision, have critical infrastructure status and that the government is ready to provide further assistance to farmers who have lost some of their income. 

"I am counting on them to reflect and abandon this form of protest," Tusk said. 

He added that state services will work on clearing the border crossings. However, Tusk does not believe that direct coercive measures are necessary in this case.

Background

