All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pace of Russian oil refining nearing 11-month low

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 22 April 2024, 16:00
Pace of Russian oil refining nearing 11-month low
Photo: Getty Images

The rate of Russian refining is approaching an 11-month low as floods disrupt refinery operations and repairs to refineries damaged by drone attacks stall.

Source: Bloomberg 

Details: A source familiar with industry data said Russia processed 5.22 million barrels of oil per day between 11 and 17 April. This is around 0.2% lower than the prior seven-day average.

Advertisement:

Between 11 and 17 April, most of the key affected facilities ran at levels similar to the previous weekly average, but still lower than before they were attacked.

The data shows that throughout April, processing at Russian refineries averaged roughly 5.23 million barrels per day, which is practically the lowest level since May last year.

Background: 

  • The Russian oil company Bashneft has installed anti-drone nets to protect key facilities at its refineries from possible attacks by Ukraine.
  • According to Kpler, in the ten days before 13 April, Russian diesel exports averaged 0.74 million barrels per day, which is 25% less than the average daily level in 2019-2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: