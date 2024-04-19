Russians begin to install anti-drone nets around oil refineries

The Russian oil company Bashneft has installed anti-drone nets to protect key facilities at its refineries from a possible attack by Ukraine.

Source: Radiy Khabirov, the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan (Russia), as reported by Reuters

Details: Russian companies that sell such defence show on their websites large metal nets, almost completely covering the buildings of oil refineries from all angles. They are supported by mooring ropes that connect to metal poles embedded in the ground.

Radiy Khabirov, the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan in the Urals, where Bashneft is situated, stated that talks with the Russian Ministry of Defence are underway to improve oil refinery security.

"The most important thing that was done is that we have secured the main columns (of refineries) with mechanical protection nets, and accordingly, the surveillance system is working," the local state news agency Bashinform quotes Khabirov.

Background:

Analytical company Kpler claims that ten days before 13 April, Russian diesel exports averaged 0.74 million barrels per day, which is 25% less than the average daily level in 2019-2023.

Russia managed to quickly repair some key oil refineries that were attacked by Ukrainian drones. Thus, the capacity of Russian refineries that were idle due to the attack decreased to about 10% from almost 14% at the end of March.

