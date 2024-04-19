All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians begin to install anti-drone nets around oil refineries

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 19 April 2024, 13:34
Russians begin to install anti-drone nets around oil refineries
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian oil company Bashneft has installed anti-drone nets to protect key facilities at its refineries from a possible attack by Ukraine.

Source: Radiy Khabirov, the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan (Russia), as reported by Reuters

Details: Russian companies that sell such defence show on their websites large metal nets, almost completely covering the buildings of oil refineries from all angles. They are supported by mooring ropes that connect to metal poles embedded in the ground.

Advertisement:

Radiy Khabirov, the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan in the Urals, where Bashneft is situated, stated that talks with the Russian Ministry of Defence are underway to improve oil refinery security.

"The most important thing that was done is that we have secured the main columns (of refineries) with mechanical protection nets, and accordingly, the surveillance system is working," the local state news agency Bashinform quotes Khabirov.

Background: 

  • Analytical company Kpler claims that ten days before 13 April, Russian diesel exports averaged 0.74 million barrels per day, which is 25% less than the average daily level in 2019-2023.
  • Russia managed to quickly repair some key oil refineries that were attacked by Ukrainian drones. Thus, the capacity of Russian refineries that were idle due to the attack decreased to about 10% from almost 14% at the end of March.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: