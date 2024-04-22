All Sections
Russians try to attack on Lyman front 14 times – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 22 April 2024, 19:25
Stock photo: 43rd Artillery Brigade

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 62 times over the past day. In total, the Russians launched 4 missile attacks and 58 airstrikes, as well as 100 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 22 April

Quote: "Over the course of the day the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck 2 anti-aircraft systems and 13 clusters of military personnel, armament and military equipment of the enemy.

Rocket forces struck one control point, two air defence systems and one cluster of military personnel of the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians mounted no offensive (assault) actions.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and the settlements of Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks near the settlements of Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians sought to improve their tactical position.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 12 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked Ukrainian positions one time near the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their attempts to push Ukrainian troops out of their footholds on the Dnipro River’s left (east) bank. Russian forces launched four unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian troops’ positions near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast) over the past 24 hours.

