Over US$10 billion allocated from Ukrainian budget for defence in three months of 2024

Economichna PravdaMonday, 22 April 2024, 20:46
Over US$10 billion allocated from Ukrainian budget for defence in three months of 2024
Stock photo: spartanat.com

Within the period of January-March 2024, expenditures of the general fund of the Ukrainian state budget on the security and defence sector reached the amount of UAH 408.2 billion (about US$10 billion).

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Treasury

Quote: "Within January-March 2024, expenditures of the general fund of the Ukrainian state budget on the security and defence sector reached UAH 408.2 billion, or 58.9% from the total amount of expenditures of the general fund of the Ukrainian state budget."

Details: In March, UAH 173.1 billion (about US$4 billion) was allocated for defence needs. The funds were spent on:

  • monetary support for soldiers, enlisted personnel, senior staff and police officers;
  • procurement of military/special equipment, armament, ammunition, defence purpose products, means of individual protection (helmets, body armour and other special equipment), oil and lubricants, food;
  • medical support;
  • other types of expenditures for facilitation of operation of defence bodies and formations.

Background: Within the period of January-March 2024, the sector of "Financial and insurance activity" accounted for the largest share in taxes, fees and payments to the consolidated budget of Ukraine.

