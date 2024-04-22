All Sections
It took 2 years for Russia to destroy as many houses as Ukraine built in five years

Economichna PravdaMonday, 22 April 2024, 20:59
It took 2 years for Russia to destroy as many houses as Ukraine built in five years
Afther of Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the night of 20-21 March. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Ukraine has lost 50,000,000 square metres of housing, which have been destroyed or severely damaged in hostilities caused by Russian aggression, since February 2022.

Source: Olena Shuliak, the head of the Servant of the People ruling party at the conference Rebuilding Ukraine; Ekonomichna Pravda

Ukrainians have sent more than 640,000 reports about damaged or destroyed housing in the Diia app, Ukraine’s e-governance platform, since the launch of this feature. In total, we are talking about 50 million square metres. Shuliak recalled that before the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, an average of 10,000,000 square metres of housing were put into operation annually.

"In two years, Russia has destroyed what needs to be built in five years. In 2023, we received 98,000 applications, 52,000 were satisfied, and people received UAH 5 billion (about US$125.6 million) of compensation for damaged housing," Shuliak said.

She added that the government issues housing certificates to owners of destroyed real estate. Shuliak reports that people use the certificates to buy new apartments and houses, including in the border oblasts of Ukraine.

"The leaders are the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, but people also choose to live in Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts," the politician said.

