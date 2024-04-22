Russia has destroyed over 210 port infrastructure facilities – Ukraine's Ministry of Restoration

Yurii Vaskov. Stock photo: Ministery of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine on Facebook

More than 210 port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have been completely or partially destroyed in Russian attacks as of 2024.

Source: Yurii Vaskov, Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, at the Rebuilding Ukraine conference held by Ekonomichna Pravda

"We are just talking about civilian facilities of port territorial infrastructure – more than 210 of them," Vaskov said.

The deputy minister added that many of these facilities have already been rebuilt.

Nevertheless, he said, the state continues to support, develop and restore all possible export routes. Vaskov stressed that both the state and private businesses are making every effort to ensure the greatest number of possible alternative routes.

The Russians have destroyed more than 300,000 tonnes of grain, attacking 184 infrastructure facilities and 7 civilian vessels, as of December 2023.

Background: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, said that he is unaware of Ukraine's alleged negotiations with Türkiye on the safety of civilian navigation in the Black Sea.

