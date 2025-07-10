All Sections
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 10 July 2025, 13:27
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced the establishment of the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, in collaboration with the EU, Italy, Germany, France and Poland.

Source: European Pravda, reporting from the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

Quote from Von der Leyen: "I am particularly pleased to announce today the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine – the largest equity fund globally to support reconstruction." 

Details: Von der Leyen added that together with the private sector, the fund will kick-start investments in energy, transport, critical raw materials and dual-use industries.

Quote: "We are literally taking a stake in Ukraine’s future, by leveraging public money to bring large-scale private sector investments and help the rebuild of the country. And I am particularly pleased and I thank from the bottom of my heart that we are building this together with Italy, Germany, France, Poland and the European Investment Bank. Thank you so much for your commitment."

Background: Speaking in Rome, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukraine’s international partners to establish a coalition for recovery and adhere to a "Marshall Plan" approach in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

