AI and footage of bombings in Ukraine: Polish director to release film about Putin

In his new movie, Putin, Polish director Patryk Vega has used artificial intelligence to create a version of Vladimir Putin and show "up close and personal moments of his life". The movie will be released on 26 September in 35 countries.

Quote by Vega: "Putin is not just a film. It’s a response to a global quest to understand the motives and actions of one of the most controversial figures in contemporary politics. My production’s mission is to provide viewers with a ‘user manual’ for Putin, aiming to alleviate the fear and uncertainty that dominate today’s world."

Patryk Vega, also known as Besaleel, offers a detailed analysis of Putin’s life and psyche over the last 60 years, portraying them in "ultra realistic detail" in his ironic movie. The trailer shows Putin practising martial arts wearing a dirty nappy and defying Boris Yeltsin.

Besaleel has also incorporated footage shot by Ukrainian filmmakers during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which includes scenes of frontline cities being bombed and Ukrainian artillery troops and pilots at work.

Vega revealed that the team created its own AI technology to make the movie.

"Inviting Putin to the studio for 20,000 shots wasn’t an option and the archival materials available online didn’t allow for training a high-resolution deepfake model suitable for cinematic use. As a result, after nearly two years of development, we’ve created our pioneering AI-driven technology, enabling us to craft the cinematic character without relying on a real human model."

This is what Vladimir Putin created by AI looks like Photo: AIO STUDIOS

The film was first announced in May 2022. According to American media outlet Military.com, the original script was called "The Vor In Law", a Russian mafia term.

Who is Patryk Vega?

Patryk Vega, also known as Besaleel, is a Polish director who mostly makes gangster movies. He has made over US$100 million releasing his movies in Polish cinemas, becoming one of the country’s most successful cinematographers.

His well-known movies include Pitbull, Mafia Women and Botoks. Putin will be his first film in English.

