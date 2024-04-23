Russians tried to breach Ukrainian defences on Novopavlivka front 17 times – General Staff

Stock photo: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 60 times. In total, the Russians launched four missile attacks and 60 airstrikes, as well as 46 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 23 April

Quote: "Within the last 24 hours the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched attacks on 15 clusters of military personnel of the enemy. Rocket [and Artillery Forces’] units struck one ground UAV control station, one area of concentration of armament and military equipment, one cluster of military personnel, one air defence system and one other important object of the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked the Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) one time.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka (Luhansk Oblast) and the settlements of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), as well as Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, sought to improve their tactical positions.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 17 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked Ukrainian positions two times near the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians persist in their attempts to push Ukrainian troops out of their footholds on the Dnipro River’s left bank. Russian forces, supported by aircraft, launched one unsuccessful attack on Ukrainian troops’ positions near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast) over the past 24 hours.

