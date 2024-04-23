All Sections
Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces discuss strengthening of defences in key areas in Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 23 April 2024, 20:34
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A screenshot from the video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has discussed the strengthening of Ukrainian troops in key areas of the combat zone, especially in Donetsk Oblast, with Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: evening address by the President from 23 April

Quote: "I have talked to Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, mainly about how to strengthen our troops in the key areas of the combat zone. The focus is on Donetsk Oblast. I’m grateful to everyone who stands tall, who motivates the soldiers at their positions with their courage."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine has to add the production of its own weapons to the might of ones supplied by foreign partners every month. The goal is to produce more Ukrainian weapons monthly.

Quote: "I’m grateful for everyone who works in our defence sector – in hundreds of companies which do everything to strengthen our state. Ukrainian artillery, Ukrainian missiles, our drones, Ukrainian equipment, Ukrainian ammunition, Ukrainian radio-electronic warfare systems, Ukrainian defence software – a thank you to everyone whose contribution helps Ukraine fight. There are at least 300,000 employees in the companies which directly belong to the defence industry."

Subjects: ZelenskyyproductionDonetsk Oblast
