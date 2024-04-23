All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in other countries – Stoltenberg

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 23 April 2024, 22:45
NATO has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in other countries – Stoltenberg
NATO. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the Alliance currently has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in other countries as part of its deterrence efforts.

Source:  Jens Stoltenberg, at a press conference in Poland together with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on 23 April, European Pravda reports

Details: Stoltenberg was asked to comment on whether NATO countries are talking about expanding the Nuclear Sharing programme.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There are no plans to expand NATO sharing arrangements, no plans to deploy any more nuclear weapons in any additional NATO countries." 

More details: Nuclear Sharing is NATO's nuclear deterrence programme. It allows for provision of nuclear warheads to NATO member states that do not have nuclear weapons of their own.

Within the framework of this programme, NATO has deployed US nuclear weapons to Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Türkiye since November 2009.

The previous Polish government actively supported the idea of joining the Nuclear Sharing programme among NATO countries in response to Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Recently, Polish President Andrzej Duda's statement about the possible deployment of nuclear weapons led to his public dispute with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
15:39
"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump
15:23
Macron wants to start discussions on European defence including nuclear weapons
All News
Advertisement: