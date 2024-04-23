NATO has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in other countries – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the Alliance currently has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in other countries as part of its deterrence efforts.

Source: Jens Stoltenberg, at a press conference in Poland together with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on 23 April, European Pravda reports

Details: Stoltenberg was asked to comment on whether NATO countries are talking about expanding the Nuclear Sharing programme.

Quote: "There are no plans to expand NATO sharing arrangements, no plans to deploy any more nuclear weapons in any additional NATO countries."

More details: Nuclear Sharing is NATO's nuclear deterrence programme. It allows for provision of nuclear warheads to NATO member states that do not have nuclear weapons of their own.

Within the framework of this programme, NATO has deployed US nuclear weapons to Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Türkiye since November 2009.

The previous Polish government actively supported the idea of joining the Nuclear Sharing programme among NATO countries in response to Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Recently, Polish President Andrzej Duda's statement about the possible deployment of nuclear weapons led to his public dispute with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

