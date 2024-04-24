Power supply shortage: more than 200,000 consumers remain without electricity

Due to the damage to power facilities, the energy system has been experiencing electricity shortages throughout the day, with 207,000 consumers in Kharkiv Oblast without power due to consumption restrictions.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power transmission system operator

Quote: "Consumption restrictions are in place throughout the day in Kharkiv Oblast. As of this morning, about 207,000 household consumers are without power. Consumption for industry in Kryvyi Rih is also restricted around the clock," the report said.

In Odesa Oblast, a morning attack damaged some of the equipment of the local state-owned power distribution company. Some consumers in one of Odesa's districts were cut off from electricity. Repairs are underway.

Due to severe weather, 23 settlements in Khmelnytskyi Oblast were cut off from power in the morning. For other reasons, 400 settlements remain without power in the morning.

There are power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts due to the hostilities.

Previously: Overhead power lines were damaged and some residents of the city were left without electricity due to the morning missile attack on Odesa on 24 April.

