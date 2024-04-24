All Sections
Part of Odesa left without electricity supply due to morning attack

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 24 April 2024, 10:28
Part of Odesa left without electricity supply due to morning attack
Stock photo: Getty Images

Overhead power lines have been damaged and some residents of the city have been left without electricity due to the morning missile attack on Odesa on 24 April.

Source: Press service of DTEK energy holding and Suspilne Odesa

Quote: "This morning, Odesa suffered another hostile attack that damaged overhead power lines. Some houses in the Khadzhybeiskyi district of the city were temporarily left without electricity," DTEK said.

Suspilne's correspondents reported that some residents had interruptions in electricity supply during the explosions, and some had it switched off.

DTEK employees are currently working to restore power to all homes by the end of the day.

Background:

On the morning of 24 April, the Russians launched a missile attack on the city of Odesa, injuring a 43-year-old woman.

