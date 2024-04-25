All Sections
Ukrainian gymnast wins silver at European championships

Thursday, 25 April 2024, 00:00
Oleh Verniaiev. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Oleh Verniaiev has won a silver medal at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rimini, Italy.

Source: Champion

The 2016 Olympic champion took second place in the all-around with a score of 84.031 points. 

This is Verniaiev's 13th medal at continental championship level in his career and his first medal since 2017. From November 2020 to March 2023, the gymnast was first suspended and then disqualified due to a positive doping test. In 2023, he won an appeal and his suspension was reduced.

Ukraine was represented in this discipline by another athlete, Illia Kovtun. He took sixth place with a score of 83.331 points.

Cypriot Marios Georgiou became the European champion (84.635 points).

The Ukrainian national team came first in the team qualification (253.661 points) and will be competing for medals in the final on 28 April.

Verniaiev, Kovtun and two other Ukrainians, Nazar Chepurnyi and Ihor Radivilov, qualified for the individual finals, which will take place on 26 and 27 April.

Background: Chepurnyi won the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku and also took a silver medal. Kovtun won another gold medal for Ukraine in Azerbaijan.

