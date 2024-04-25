Specialised container ship from China enters Odesa's port first time since 2022

The specialised Pros Hope container ship has docked at one of the terminals in the city of Odesa on 21 April, arriving from China without a single stop.

Source: Dumska, an Odesa-based local outlet

Details: Previously, container ships had arrived in Odesa, but they were not specialised ones.

Pros Hope is a "pure" container ship, built in 2005 in Romania at the Vard Tulcea shipyard. The vessel is 148 metres long and 24 metres wide. The container ship is operated by the German company Interorient Marine Services. It sails under the Panamanian flag.

Background:

On 3 April, the first container ship since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion passed through the sea corridor to one of the Greater Odesa's ports, Chornomorsk. On 4 April, the ship left for its return trip to Constanța (Romania).

Russian forces struck the Pivdennyi seaport on the afternoon of 19 April, hitting port facilities with missiles.

