Ukraine resumes container transportation from Greater Odesa ports

Economichna PravdaFriday, 5 April 2024, 12:14
Ukraine resumes container transportation from Greater Odesa ports
Photo: Marinetraffic

On 3 April, the first container ship since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion passed through the sea corridor to one of the Greater Odesa's ports, Chornomorsk. On 4 April, the ship left for its return trip to Constanța (Romania).

Source: Odesa-based outlet Dumskaya; Marinetraffic

 
Photo: Marinetraffic

Details: The first container ship to pass through the Ukrainian sea corridor was the T Mare, which flew the Panamanian flag.

According to the publication, this is not a full-fledged specialised vessel, but rather a feeder ship that operates charter trips between Constanța and the Greater Odesa ports (Chornomorsk, Pivdenny and Odesa – ed.).

Container transportation was previously limited to the Danube ports in Odesa Oblast, but it will increase significantly starting today.

Background: 

  • In March, it was revealed that the first container transportation along the Ukrainian sea corridor could take place within two to three weeks.

