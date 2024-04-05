Ukraine resumes container transportation from Greater Odesa ports

On 3 April, the first container ship since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion passed through the sea corridor to one of the Greater Odesa's ports, Chornomorsk. On 4 April, the ship left for its return trip to Constanța (Romania).

Source: Odesa-based outlet Dumskaya; Marinetraffic

Photo: Marinetraffic

Details: The first container ship to pass through the Ukrainian sea corridor was the T Mare, which flew the Panamanian flag.

According to the publication, this is not a full-fledged specialised vessel, but rather a feeder ship that operates charter trips between Constanța and the Greater Odesa ports (Chornomorsk, Pivdenny and Odesa – ed.).

Container transportation was previously limited to the Danube ports in Odesa Oblast, but it will increase significantly starting today.

Background:

In March, it was revealed that the first container transportation along the Ukrainian sea corridor could take place within two to three weeks.

