Zelenskyy: Russian forces attack Pivdennyi seaport

Russian forces struck the Pivdennyi seaport on the afternoon of 19 April, hitting port facilities with missiles.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council

"This morning, our cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove were struck by Russian missile attacks. In Dnipro, an ordinary residential building was destroyed, and people were trapped under the rubble. A railway and a bus station were damaged… This is just one morning in one city, yet Russian terrorists strike our country daily and nightly in various cities and communities.

Such cities as Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Dnipro, among others, do not have a reliable defence against Russian terrorists," Zelenskyy said.

"When I was preparing for this conversation, they hit the Pivdennyi seaport. Several missiles struck port facilities – not only Ukrainian, but Singaporean as well," the president added.

Background: Earlier, the Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops had attacked Odesa Oblast with missiles on the afternoon of 19 April, causing damage to port infrastructure.

