All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Russian forces attack Pivdennyi seaport

Economichna PravdaFriday, 19 April 2024, 18:53
Zelenskyy: Russian forces attack Pivdennyi seaport
Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck the Pivdennyi seaport on the afternoon of 19 April, hitting port facilities with missiles.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council

"This morning, our cities of Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove were struck by Russian missile attacks. In Dnipro, an ordinary residential building was destroyed, and people were trapped under the rubble. A railway and a bus station were damaged… This is just one morning in one city, yet Russian terrorists strike our country daily and nightly in various cities and communities.

Advertisement:

Such cities as Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Dnipro, among others, do not have a reliable defence against Russian terrorists," Zelenskyy said.

"When I was preparing for this conversation, they hit the Pivdennyi seaport. Several missiles struck port facilities – not only Ukrainian, but Singaporean as well," the president added.

Background: Earlier, the Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops had attacked Odesa Oblast with missiles on the afternoon of 19 April, causing damage to port infrastructure.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Zelenskyy
We need at least seven more Patriot systems – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Donetsk Oblast – video
Zelenskyy reports positive developments in weapons production, particularly appreciating drones and munitions
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:40
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
All News
Advertisement: