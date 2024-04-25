All Sections
Italy announces signing of agreement on reconstruction of Odesa

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 25 April 2024, 12:47
Italy announces signing of agreement on reconstruction of Odesa
Stock photo: Getty Images

Italy has announced the signing of an agreement with Ukraine and the UN cultural agency UNESCO on the reconstruction of Odesa, in particular, the reconstruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike.

Corrected: The original version of this news stated that Italy and UNESCO will provide €500 million for the reconstruction of the roof of the Transfiguration Cathedral. This is the amount indicated in the news from Reuters, but the Italian Embassy in Kyiv reports that the amount is €500,0000. We apologise to our readers for this misstatement. 

Source: Italy embassy in Kyiv; Reuters with reference to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani; European Pravda

Details: Tajani said that the agreement would be signed on 15 May.

"On 15 May we will sign off on a deal with Kyiv and UNESCO here in Rome for the reconstruction of Odesa and its cathedral," Tajani told a question time session in the lower house of parliament.

Italy and UNESCO signed an agreement in Kyiv in February to provide €500,000 for the reconstruction of the roof of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa.

"As the G7 presidency, we continue to work for a just peace," Tajani said.

He also added that supporting Ukraine's energy system is a priority for Italy.

Background: 

