Russians hit Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 25 April 2024, 13:13
Smoke from an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces bombarded the village of Novoosynove in Kupiansk district (Kharkiv Oblast) on 25 April, injuring two women.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupiers attacked the village of Novoosynove in Kupiansk district, injuring [two] women aged 70 and 73."

Details: Syniehubov said that the Russians attacked about 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.

