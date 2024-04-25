Russians hit Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women
Thursday, 25 April 2024, 13:13
Russian forces bombarded the village of Novoosynove in Kupiansk district (Kharkiv Oblast) on 25 April, injuring two women.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The occupiers attacked the village of Novoosynove in Kupiansk district, injuring [two] women aged 70 and 73."
Details: Syniehubov said that the Russians attacked about 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.
