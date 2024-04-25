Ukraine's Security Service detains 9 Russian proxies involved in organising sham "referendum" in Kherson Oblast – photo

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have detained nine collaborators who engaged in cooperation with the Russians during the occupation of the right bank of Kherson Oblast and participated in organising the sham referendum.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Prosecutor General's Office (PGO)

Details: The suspects, pro-Russian residents of Kherson Oblast, reportedly collaborated with the Russians. During the Russian occupation of the oblast, they voluntarily joined the so-called "election commission No. 826", created by the Russians in the Beryslav district, which had been occupied at the time.

Advertisement:

Photo: SSU

The head of the sham institution, who organised the illegal referendum on the "accession" of the oblast to Russia, has been identified. The woman is currently hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine.

Photo: SSU

"During September 2022, the so-called 'secretary' and 'members of the commission' distributed propaganda materials and worked to facilitate the so-called expression of will on joining the region to the aggressor country."

The investigation found that the perpetrators, accompanied by armed Russian soldiers, visited settlements in the Beryslav district with voter lists and ballots during the sham referendum on 23-27 September 2022.

Photo: SSU

As Ukrainian forces were liberating the region, the "head of the election committee" fled together with the Russians to the left bank of Kherson Oblast. At the same time, her subordinates remained on the right bank and hoped to avoid justice. However, SSU officers established their whereabouts and detained them.

Photo: SSU

Law enforcement officers served the detainees with a notice of suspicion of collaboration. The criminals have been remanded in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison.

Support UP or become our patron!