We will work with any US president – Zelenskyy on Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he hopes Ukraine will continue to cooperate with the US no matter what this year’s US presidential election results are.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for Fox News, posted by the Office of the President of Ukraine on 25 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy drew attention to the way the question was worded, in that not everything Donald Trump has said is "against" Ukraine; only some aspects have been called into question.

"So I hope that he will not be against Ukraine, I hope this… Of course, there are different views on some things, on some details, but if we have common views and common values, we can work [with Trump – ed.], of course," he added.

Zelenskyy stressed that electing the new US president will be the decision of the American people, and "we will work with any president they elect".

"And of course, we will work with the United States anyway because it’s our strategic partner and leader in the world," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background:

Zelenskyy has publicly invited Trump to Ukraine several times, but people close to Trump have denied that such discussions are ongoing.

Media reports say that if Trump wins the US presidential elections, he intends to "reduce commitments" to some NATO member states and plans to push Ukraine and Russia to negotiate.

