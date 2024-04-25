Zelenskyy gives 3 arguments for Republicans who voted against aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that over a hundred Republican congressmen who voted against the latest legislative proposal to help Ukraine should know how the money is spent.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Ukrainian President’s Office

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he feels that the majority of Americans and members of Congress support Ukraine, "and it means the United States [is] on our side". At the same time, he decided to address the congressmen who voted against it.

"They have to know that this money goes, first of all, to [the] American defence sector... Even they have to know that their production will get dozens of billions of money, jobs, taxes, everything will be in the United States," the president said.

Zelenskyy's second argument lies in the fact that part of the aid goes not only to Ukraine but also to other European countries "because there is some kind of weapon which we also need, which is in big deficit, and we need it. And sometimes the United States supports this".

Thirdly, the Ukrainian president noted that "we don't have secrets [with the Americans]" and that the technologies developed in Ukraine "we share with our American friends."

"Each dollar which goes to Ukraine - they know if it's military or direct financing of some [of] our industries. They see everything. All this we share with our partners, with the United States," Zelenskyy explained.

"That's why, be sure that everything goes on the battlefield, supporting not only [the] Ukrainian army but defending democracy in the world," he concluded.

Background:

On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed a legislative package passed by Congress that allocates nearly US$61 billion in supplemental military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as assistance to other US allies.

Immediately afterwards, the US announced a US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

