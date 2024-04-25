All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy gives 3 arguments for Republicans who voted against aid to Ukraine

Oleh PavliukThursday, 25 April 2024, 18:59
Zelenskyy gives 3 arguments for Republicans who voted against aid to Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that over a hundred Republican congressmen who voted against the latest legislative proposal to help Ukraine should know how the money is spent.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Ukrainian President’s Office

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he feels that the majority of Americans and members of Congress support Ukraine, "and it means the United States [is] on our side". At the same time, he decided to address the congressmen who voted against it.

Advertisement:

"They have to know that this money goes, first of all, to [the] American defence sector... Even they have to know that their production will get dozens of billions of money, jobs, taxes, everything will be in the United States," the president said.

Zelenskyy's second argument lies in the fact that part of the aid goes not only to Ukraine but also to other European countries "because there is some kind of weapon which we also need, which is in big deficit, and we need it. And sometimes the United States supports this".

Thirdly, the Ukrainian president noted that "we don't have secrets [with the Americans]" and that the technologies developed in Ukraine "we share with our American friends."

"Each dollar which goes to Ukraine - they know if it's military or direct financing of some [of] our industries. They see everything. All this we share with our partners, with the United States," Zelenskyy explained.

"That's why, be sure that everything goes on the battlefield, supporting not only [the] Ukrainian army but defending democracy in the world," he concluded.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: