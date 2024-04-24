US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

On 24 April, the US Department of Defense announced a US$1 billion package of military aid for Ukraine, the first since Congress approved supplementary funding to assist foreign allies.

Source: a statement by the US Department of Defense, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The latest package of military assistance is the 56th in a row that the US presidential administration has allocated through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which entails the direct provision of military support from American army warehouses.

Advertisement:

The package includes a variety of weapons, including RIM-7 and AIM-9M missiles, Javelin anti-armour weapons and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 155-mm and 105-mm shells (including cluster shells), ammunition for HIMARS, 60-mm mortar rounds, anti-tank mines, Claymore anti-personnel mines and obstacle-clearing munitions.

The vehicles mentioned in the Pentagon statement are Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, MRAP and Humvee armoured vehicles, logistics support vehicles, and tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment.

The statement also mentions small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition specifically for countering drones, "precision aerial munitions," airfield support equipment, night vision devices, spare parts and other ancillary equipment.

"This package will surge munitions, weapons, and equipment forward to support Ukraine's ability to defend its frontlines, protect its cities, and counter Russia's continued attacks," the Pentagon said.

Background:

On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that will provide about US$61 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

American media had reported that Ukraine's next package of US military aid after the bill was adopted might include long-range ATACMS missiles, and the weapons had been previously transferred to warehouses in Poland and Germany for faster shipment to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!