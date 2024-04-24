Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 18:09
US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that offers about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.
Source: Biden during a special briefing, as European Pravda reported
Quote from Biden: "It’s a good day for America, it’s a good day for Europe and it’s a good day for world peace, for real… This is consequential. It’s gonna make America safer. It’s gonna make the world safer," Biden stressed.
Advertisement:
Details: Besides aid to Ukraine, the signed package contains US$26 billion for Israel, US$1 billion for humanitarian aid to Gaza and US$8 billion to counteract China’s military power.
Background:
- On 23 April, the Senate finally adopted a legislative package that includes about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.
- American media reported that after the bill is adopted, Ukraine's next package of US military aid, likely worth US$1 billion, might include long-range ATACMS missiles.
Support UP or become our patron!