Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that offers about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

Source: Biden during a special briefing, as European Pravda reported

Quote from Biden: "It’s a good day for America, it’s a good day for Europe and it’s a good day for world peace, for real… This is consequential. It’s gonna make America safer. It’s gonna make the world safer," Biden stressed.

Advertisement:

Details: Besides aid to Ukraine, the signed package contains US$26 billion for Israel, US$1 billion for humanitarian aid to Gaza and US$8 billion to counteract China’s military power.

Background:

On 23 April, the Senate finally adopted a legislative package that includes about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

American media reported that after the bill is adopted, Ukraine's next package of US military aid, likely worth US$1 billion, might include long-range ATACMS missiles.

Support UP or become our patron!