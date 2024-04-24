All Sections
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Mariia Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 April 2024, 18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that offers about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

Source: Biden during a special briefing, as European Pravda reported

Quote from Biden: "It’s a good day for America, it’s a good day for Europe and it’s a good day for world peace, for real… This is consequential. It’s gonna make America safer. It’s gonna make the world safer," Biden stressed.

Details: Besides aid to Ukraine, the signed package contains US$26 billion for Israel, US$1 billion for humanitarian aid to Gaza and US$8 billion to counteract China’s military power.

Background:

